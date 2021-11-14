R. Gary Pierone passed away on October 22, 2021, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Yakima, WA. He is with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven and reunited with his beloved wife Barbara who preceded him in death in 2019. Gary was born on August 30, 1934, in San Francisco, CA to Ray and Lillian Pierone. Gary and his parents moved to Spokane, WA when he was 14. Gary graduated from Lewis and Clark High School and went on to attend Gonzaga University. Uncle Sam called and Gary proudly answered, serving his country during the Korean War. After he returned from overseas, he attended a Gonzaga dance mixer in 1955 where he met the love of his life Barbara Jean Plante. They married on June 16, 1956, and were married over 62 years. Together they raised four sons and a daughter. Gary was a natural salesman. He started his career with Capitol Records selling demo records out of the trunk of his car to local radio stations. He then worked for KHQ radio and KXLY TV in Spokane, WA. In 1969, a promotion took the family to Grand Forks, then Fargo, ND where he was the general manager for KTHI TV. In 1974, Gary and family moved to Yakima, WA where he was the general manager of KAPP TV/KVEW TV. In the late ’80’s, after the kids were grown, Gary’s career led him to Sioux Falls, SD, Tucson, AZ and Rapid City, SD. Barbara and Gary returned to Yakima in 1999 to be closer to their grandchildren. Gary continued to work in sales at Hispanivision, KIMA TV and finally finished his career at FOX 41 at the age of 85. He loved working and visiting with his many clients that eventually all became his friends. Gary was truly a legend in the broadcasting industry. Gary was a huge sports fan: football, softball, and stock car racing to name but a few. Gary was also a man of deep faith. As a longtime member of Stone Church, he sang in the choir and served as an elder. He looked forward to men’s bible study every Friday morning. He was able to see “the guys” the week before he passed away. Even though a stroke made it impossible for Gary to walk and speech was difficult, he was always able to say, “thank you,” “God bless you” and “I love you.” The family is forever grateful to the caring staff of Good Sam who took care of him the last 19 months, to the drivers of Dial-a-ride for transportation to church and bible study and to Dr. Gabriel Lascar. Gary is survived by sons Mark (Garrett), Wilton Manors, FL, Scott (Sally), Shane (Nicole), and Dane (Peggy), Yakima, WA, and daughter Michelle; grandchildren, Talia, Jon, Brianna, Spencer, Courtney, Dakota, Savannah, Sheridan, Madison, and Carson, great-grandchild Olivia, niece Sherri and nephew Tim. A Celebration of Life will be held at Stone Church in Yakima on November 17 at 11 a.m.
