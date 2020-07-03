Puyette-pum Isha (Velicia) Ann Wyman

June 2, 1966 - June 28, 2020
She started out the gate as a free spirited little girl who loved the mud and dirty race cars just as much as the next little tomboy. Transforming into a young teenage lady who would still wrestle with her brothers and brawl if she needed to. She had many life challenges that some would take as setbacks, but not her. We say goodbye to a beautiful soul, a kind spirit, she wasn’t just a mother to her kin, she was a nurturing hand to anyone who met her. Which is what made her an amazing teacher, the perfect mother, daughter, auntie, grandma and the best friend. If you needed help she would go to every length to make sure you got what you needed even if she was low herself. She never just left an impression on someone, she touched many spirits and helped change many young lives. She wasn’t just a school teacher, she reached beyond the classroom walls and was involved with the community any way she could be.
She is preceded in death by her father William M. Wyman, her sister Valerie Wyman, her daughter Felina B. Metsker and other family members and friends who are waiting to greet her.
She is survived by her mother Anita Puyette, her son Skyler M. Metsker, her two daughters, Jaleesa F. Van Pelt, and Raven L. (Van Pelt) Pryor, her grandkids Nae Teisha J. Culps, Kenita A. Burges, Waptasyi A. Metsker, Xaslu Kakya L.P. Metsker, Skyla M. Metsker, Lennie J. Metsker, Harley A. Jordan, Reign I. Jordan, Ryan A. Van Pelt, and Legend Pryor, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
