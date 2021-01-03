Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On December 25, 2020 our loving husband and father, Purdy Shields Sickler, passed away into the arms of Jesus. Purdy was born on August 18, 1935 in Yakima, Washington and raised in Tampico. After graduation he joined the Air Force. He returned home and enrolled in Perry Technical Institute and was a machinist until he retired early to drive bus for the West Valley School District for many years.
He loved everything outdoors and joined the Ridge Runners Jeep group in the early ‘60’s and was an active member for many years.
Purdy was preceded in death by his father Parmer, mother Gertrude, brothers Jack, Joe and Jerry, sister Lola Mae and his step-son Leonard. He is survived by his sisters Frances, Kathy and Phyllis, his loving wife of 27 years; Janice, daughter Deborah, sons Parmer and Bruce, Janice’s children, whom he loved as his own, son Richard and daughters Lauri and Annette.
A Memorial Service is planned at Freedom Church in Yakima on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm.
