Priscilla Marie Gardee-Stevens “WUXUUM~LATIT” aka Issy, Kuthla Granny

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Priscilla was our daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, auntie, cousin, and loving wife. After a long battle with stomach cancer she is rid of the pain and suffering. She has started her journey to our creator and is at peace. She was born August 1st, 1974 in Toppenish, WA and left us June 18th, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow.
After completing high school in Wapato, WA she then moved on to earn a few college degrees. Priscilla started her career at the Yakama Nation Headstart (White Swan & Wapato). She also worked at the Yakama Nation Higher Education program and at the Toppenish school district. Other jobs she enjoyed were the Yakima state fair and fishing on the Columbia with her family. In the end she followed her path to God working at the United Wilber Memorial Methodist Church and White Swan food bank. Priscilla’s hobbies included traditional practices and celebrating Christmas (her favorite holiday). Her most cherished memories in life were everyone in her family. Her most enjoyable moments were spending time with her grandbabies.
She is survived by husband and best friend Phillip Stevens Sr., and children Jerrilyn Stevens, Tara Moore, Cianne Moore, Phillip Stevens Jr., and grandchildren Chloe Quenan, Riley Quenan, and Mountain Man Wheeler; sister Cynthia & Darrell Arthur, and children Jonathan Jim, Chrissy Jim, Monica Arthur, Dominick Arthur, and Anthony Arthur; siblings Lytonia Boob, Flo Gardee, Eileen Totus, Charley Totus, and Jason Gomes. Priscilla joins her daughter Jenna Marie Moore in heaven.
The dressing & viewing will be at the Valley Hills Funeral Home & Crematory in Wapato, WA Tuesday June 22nd, 2021 at 2 pm. She will be escorted to Satus Longhouse for overnight washut services. All denominations are welcome. Her burial will be at Satus Point Cemetery on June 23rd, 2021 at 7 am.
Arrangements are in care of Valley Hills Funeral Home Wapato, WA, Valleyhillsfh.com.
