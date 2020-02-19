Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
In loving memory of Ponciano David Nieto who left us too soon on February 16, 2020 in his mother’s home in Yakima, WA.
Ponciano David Nieto was born on October 17, 1990 at Memorial Hospital. He was the first son born to Ponciano Nieto Jr. and Candice Barker.
He was a funny, outgoing guy with a great sense of humor. He had a deep love for his family and especially for his two sons and grandmothers. As a caring father, he loved his sons beyond measure. Ponciano David Nieto was always willing to do anything he could to help others in need. He would go the extra mile for those he loved.
Ponciano David Nieto could always make people laugh, even through difficult situations. He enjoyed playing with his sons, video games, working in construction, and providing for his family.
He is survived by his mother and father, his siblings, Zachary Zuniga Nieto, Desiree Marie Nieto, and Krissy Valdez, two sons, Jiovani Nieto and Oliver Nieto, grandmothers, Virginia (Enriquez) Nieto and Charlet Barker, aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Ponciano Zuniga Nieto, and great-grandparents, Margaret and Ramon Enriquez.
He will be greatly missed and forever hold a special place in all of our hearts.
The family and friends will say their goodbyes on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) with a Reception to follow. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
