Placida (Cindy) Guieb, 98 years old of Yakima, Washington, loved the Lord and peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 7:00 am.
Cindy was born in Burgos, Pangasinan, Philippines on October 12, 1921, to Estaneslao Bolasco and Sixta Abella. Cindy married Augustin Picardal from Bauang, La Union in 1943, until his passing in 1975. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She then migrated to America in 1983, and acquired her US Citizenship in 1987.
Promptly after she arrived in America, she met and married Lorenzo Guieb, a retired United States Army Sergeant. They lived their married life in Yakima until his passing in 1992.
Some of her favorite pastimes included Friday night dancing at The Eagles, playing mahjong at friends’ houses, enjoying the casino as well as playing cards with her children.
She never missed a main event in boxing or wrestling, and would devote a whole day watching.
Cindy was a loving and devoted parent. Her greatest moments were being around her great-grandchildren. She had a genuine sense of humor and could find the humor in most anything!
Cindy is survived by her 6 children, Delia, Paquito, Podrigo, Manuel, Virgilio and Patricia, 15 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren mostly all of America with a few in the Philippines.
Memorial service will be held at a later date in light of the social situation.
Cindy’s children would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all the Cottage in the Meadow team for their compassionate and caring staff!
