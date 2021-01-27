Keith & Keith Funeral Home
It is with a saddened and heavy heart that I bring you news of the passing of Phyllis Katherine Thisius January 12, 2021.
Phyllis was born on August 13, 1947 in Yakima, to Fletcher and Virgie (Carmichael) Goodgoin. The family moved to Klickitat, WA for a few years then returned to Yakima. While still in grade school she met her future husband Bernard Fischer. They were married in 1966. Bernard enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Ft. Klamath where he and Phyllis lived for several years. In 1967 Deanna Lynn Fischer was born and in 1968 James Aaron Fischer joined the family. In 1988 Phyllis and Bernard lost Deanna to a drunk driver. Their union ended shortly thereafter. Phyllis returned to Yakima to be with her family. She met James Thisius and they were married two years later. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister, her husband Jim and her daughter Deanna. She is survived by her son James Fischer and daughter-in-law Katherine “Kit” Ann Fischer and her four grandchildren: Austin, Rylei, Logan and Lexi Fischer, as well as her giant four-legged companions Gussie and Nanuk who now reside with James and Kit.
A time for visitation has been set aside at Keith and Keith Funeral Home beginning at 4:00 and continuing until 8. A Graveside service will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on Friday 1/29 at 1:00. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
