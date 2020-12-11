Phyllis Kathlyn Tufts passed away on December 7, 2020. She was born December 7, 1925 to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lee Babcock at the grandparents’ home on Forsell Road, Grandview, WA. She joined her brothers Charles Alexander and John Wesley Babcock. They have since passed away. Phyllis is survived by daughters Diane Tufts and Charlene (Greg) Scott, grandchildren Aaron (Mariel), Hallie (Jason), and David Scott. Phyllis graduated from Wapato High School. She studied art at University of Washington and Central Washington University. She married DeWitt C. Tufts in 1956. Phyllis enjoyed painting, drawing, and keeping journals. She liked going to the cabin at Gold Creek and Cannon Beach with her family. Phyllis is also survived by nephews Greg (Judy) Babcock, Doug (Karen) Babcock, John Glover, Jeff, Mark, and Karl Vogt; nieces Rebecca (Tom) Bailey, Barbara (Ed) Buschini, Sarah (Tad) Fewel, Marielle Stobie, Ann (Jeff) Vogt Schaller, and Brionna Scott. There will be no service. Burial will be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank Dr. Jonathan Davenport and his office for their thoughtful and excellent care of our mother.
