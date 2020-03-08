Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Phyllis Jeanette Winters, 88 years old, passed away at Cottage in the Meadow on March 2, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1931 in Shumway, IL to Samuel A. and Lawanda V. Saegesser.
Mom was at her happiest when those around her were well taken care of and loved. This was evident in her 20-year career as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant in Yakima, WA and Wichita Falls, TX. Upon her retirement in 1993, she moved in with her daughter Shari and her family in Moxee and bestowed her gifts on those she loved. We are who we are because of her examples of kindness, patience, compassion, generosity, constant support, and unconditional love. For this we are forever blessed. We will miss her beautiful smile, easy to laugh spirit, and quick to forgive heart. We will forever find comfort in her every morning and every night words, “I love you honey.”
Phyllis is preceded in death by both parents, brother, Charles Saegesser, sister, Mary Jordan, and her son, Robert S. Winters. She is survived by her sisters, Janet Johnson, Irene Ford, and Sherry Denis, her brother, William Saegesser, her children, Douglas (Debbie) Winters of Yakima and Shari (Ken) Hellums of Moxee, her grandchildren, Joseph Keith (Heather) Hellums of Yakima, Cindi Le (Adam) Gentz of Seattle, Charles Winters of Chelmsford Ontario, and Shari (Eric) Vaillancourt of Chelmsford Ontario, great-grandson, Kenneth Hank Hellums of Yakima, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Phyllis’ wishes, there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cottage in the Meadow, in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Go rest your soul
Your work is done
We will see your face
In the morning sun
The family’s strong
We’ll get through
The strength we have
Is because of you!
Love you, Ken Hellums
February 27, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In