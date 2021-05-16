Phyllis Grace Rodgers, 96, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2021, at Somerset Assisted Living Facility, Gladstone, Oregon.
She was born in Yakima, Washington and graduated from Kerhonkson High School, Kerhonkson, New York.
She lived a long and full life having traveled extensively and lived in West Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh and Brunei, settling in Arizona for many years.
Mrs. Rodgers was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Her father was Frederick White Schoonover and her mother was Matilda Wilamina Yaeger.
She married John F. Rodgers and they had 69 years together. Survivors include her daughter Debra Rodgers, sons John Bunnell and Fred Bunnell, and her brother Bill Schoonover. She had five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
