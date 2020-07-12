Valley Hills Funeral Home
Phyllis E. Warren, 92, died peacefully July 8 , 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima, Washington. She was born October 9, 1927 in Wenatchee, Washington, the daughter of Bert and Myrtle Dobyns. Phyllis graduated from Wenatchee High School and married Dale Burnham. They had 3 children, Larry, Janice, and Carol. Phyllis continued her education and became a laboratory technician, working at Memorial Hospital and Wapato Medical Clinic. Phyllis married Ralph Warren in 1979. They resided in Ukiah, California, Zillah, Washington, and then Yakima, Washington. She was a resident at Englewood Heights Assisted Living for the past 7 years. Phyllis was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She served as church clerk for the Zillah church for many years. Phyllis loved animals, especially cats, and also their mini farm in Zillah with a garden and fruit trees. She also enjoyed baking for family and friends.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Janice Garvin of Vancouver Washington, son-in-law Dick Manson of Yakima, Washington, grandchildren Lisa and husband Josh Hoch of Portland, Oregon, Christa Garvin of Vancouver, Washington, Rob and wife Carly Garvin of Vancouver, Washington, and Nicole and husband Dave VanEaton of Yakima, Washington, stepchildren Harold and wife Sue Beebe of Moses Lake, Washington, Archie and wife Vangie Beebe of Moses Lake, Washington, Connie Goltz of Alberta, Canada, and Kathy Schieb of Rathdrum, Idaho, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Ralph Warren, son Larry Burnham, daughter Carol Manson, and stepdaughter Karen Brockriede.
A private family memorial is planned. Gifts may be made to Yakima Seventh-day Adventist Church Food Bank. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
