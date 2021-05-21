Phyllis Christine Swan, born July 26, 1962 passed away on May 1, 2021 with family by her side.
She was born in Yakima to Willy B. and Nancy Darlene Suggs. She was the best daughter, sister, mother (to all children not just her own), aunt, grandmother and friend anyone would want to know.
She attended school in Yakima and East Valley. She attended YVCC, while raising four children and working part time at Skookum Bowl cooking.
She changed jobs in 1996, starting to work at WESCO.
She became a valued worker there.
She was an avid horse person from an early age. She was a valued member of Western Express Mounted Drill Team, riding with her sister Lin, mother Nancy, daughters, Jaquie, and Amber. She rode with Cascade Cowgirls with Jaquie.
She also rode with Rodeo City Equestrians with her sister, mother and Jaquie. She loved riding at state competitions in Washington and Oregon, and the Oregon State Fair was one of the favorite places to ride.
She enjoyed going to the ocean, and on hiking trips with her husband Jeff. She especially enjoyed riding her horses in the hills with her friends P.J. Clark, Kay George, sister Lin, and anyone else who could join in. She also excelled at th Play Days held around the valley. Phyllis was always willing to help other riders with their horses, or anything else they might need. Phyllis was a member of the Wenas Saddle Club.
Phyllis was also a member of the Wenas Pony Express 4H Club and George’s Renegades 4H Club.
Phyllis was always willing to help all of the 4H kids with anything they needed.
Even providing helmets to 4H kids so they could ride.
Phyllis and Jeff, renewed their wedding vows, at the home of Jaquie and Bob on April 5th, in front of family and friends, with commentary by turkeys in the background.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years Jeff Swan, mother Nancy Darlene Baker (Ray), children Jaquie Young (Bob), Jared Gifford (Samantha), Amber Sinclair (Niall), and James Harrell, sister Lin Schneider (Paul), brothers Edward Suggs, and John Suggs (Brenda), grandchildren Caleb and Rebekah, Christine and Leeum, George and Lyra, Natalie and Seth, niece Breanna and her son Marcus. She had a multitude of friends and extended family.
She will always be greatly missed at family gatherings.
There will be a celebration of her life June 19th, maybe turning into a sleep over to the 20th, at the Old Saw Mill Flats.
In the meadow on road 1600 there will be a map posted on Facebook. It will be a pot luck. Bring pictures, horses, her favorite foods etc. Watch Facebook, we may even send flyers out to friend and family.
The family wishes to thank WESCO for their unfailing support for Phyllis during her fight with cancer.
We also want to thank her hospice nurses, for their care not only for Phyllis, but their concern for the whole family.
