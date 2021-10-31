Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Phillip Thomas Charles Sperry, age 80, passed away at Yakima Memorial Hospital on October 27, 2021. He was born to Arthur “Pop” and Myrtle Sperry on July 18, 1941 in Bellingham, Washington. When Phillip was a child, the family moved to Yakima where he grew up to work various jobs. His true career was driving truck for Diamond Freight until retirement in 2013.
Phillip loved working on his yard, which family and friends will tell you was immaculate. He also loved woodworking, and gardening, but his true passion was fishing. Whenever there was a spare moment, you could catch him by the water, doing what he loves. He loved to joke around and was so “Lippy” that it eventually became a well-known nickname for him.
He was predeceased by his parents Arthur “Pop” and Myrtle Sperry, siblings Irene, Doris, Don, Dale, and Betty, and his son, Phil. He is survived by his wife Danita Sperry, his children, Terri Thompson (Ken), Crystal Sperry (Andy), John Cyr (Alizah), Kimberly Jordan, Corey Roberts, and Larissa Roberts, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Billie Hart, brother Vernon Sperry, and multiple nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
