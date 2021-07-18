Phillip “Phil” Flores

The memorial service for Phillip “Phil” Flores who passed away April 23rd, 2021 will be held at Westside Church in Yakima July 24th at 1 pm. We would love to have friends and family join us to celebrate his life. For more memorial information or to RSVP see https://fb.me/e/NXZEcE3B.

