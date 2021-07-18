The memorial service for Phillip “Phil” Flores who passed away April 23rd, 2021 will be held at Westside Church in Yakima July 24th at 1 pm. We would love to have friends and family join us to celebrate his life. For more memorial information or to RSVP see https://fb.me/e/NXZEcE3B.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In