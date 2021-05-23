Phillip “Phil” Flores, 76, of Yakima, joined his Lord and Savior on April 23rd, 2021 at Yakima Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
Phil was born in Elsa, Texas to Gustavo & Maria Flores. He and his family moved to the Sunnyside area in 1946 and were one of the first Hispanic families to permanently relocate to the Yakima Valley. There he grew up with his 5 brothers and sisters. Eventually his family made enough money working together in the fields to buy their own asparagus farm. Phil learned his incredible work ethic and love for helping others working with his family on their farm as well as many other farms. At just age 17 he took the lead role on the family farm after his father died.
Phil graduated from Grandview High School in 1963. As a teen, he loved old cars and spending his time playing sports, especially football and wrestling. After school he continued his love of sports playing softball nearly every week in the summer and was always a huge Seattle Seahawks and Mariners fan.
As Phil got older, wherever he worked he would bring his amazing work ethic, contagious sense of humor and incredible ability to lead people, and invariably, would work his way up to management. The mantle of responsibility from being a manager sparked his passion for running a business that led him to owning several businesses of his own over the years including a grocery store, a meat shop and 2 bars.
Phil was also a deeply caring person who loved helping others. At the drop of a hat, he would give money, time, handyman service, a place to stay, jobs and even multitudes of rides to doctor visits for people in need. If someone needed help, rain or shine Phil would find a way to give it.
In his early 20’s Phil met Jean Grafelman of Sunnyside, who became the love of his life. They were married in 1966 and started a family, complete with 2 sons, Roger Flores & Jason Flores. As a family they loved being involved in Boy Scouts, traveling, sports, playing games and laughing together. Being a loving and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Phil and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.
Phil is survived by his wife Jean, his sons Roger & Jason, his brothers Gus Flores & Frank Flores, and his sisters Lupe Hart & Susie Flores. He was preceded in passing by his parents and his youngest brother Pete Flores.
The memorial service for Phil will be held at Westside Church in Yakima July 24th at 1 pm. His family will be present to welcome loved ones. Friends and family are welcome to attend, but please RSVP to help the family plan for space and food accordingly. To RSVP or for memorial information see this website: https://fb.me/e/NXZEcE3B.
