Phillip Duane Shelton passed away at Crescent Health Care in Yakima, Washington March 21, 2021. He was born August 22, 1936 in Pomeroy, Washington to Herman and Gladys Oliver Shelton. A graduate of Pomeroy High School, he received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Washington and studied theology at St. Martin’s Abbey in Lacey, Washington and St. Paul Seminary in Ottawa, Ontario.
He worked as a newspaper man early in his career for the Bellingham Herald and the Grant County Journal in Ephrata, Washington. He served as the editor of the Good Fruit Grower in Yakima, Washington for many years.
Phil was an avid reader. He could always come up with a book title to recommend to stretch your horizon! He was known as a life-long learner as reflected by his study of Spanish late in life. He loved horticulture, and became a Master Gardener, cultivating a beautiful garden around his home. He especially enjoyed walks along the Yakima Greenway. He will be remembered as a studious, insightful, kind and thoughtful gentleman.
He is survived by his wife, Penn O. Shelton, brother-in-law, Don Morfield (Anchorage, Alaska), nieces Kay Barga (Walla Walla, Washington) and Connie Norman (Anchorage, Alaska) and nephews Duane Morfield and Darin Morfield (Anchorage, Alaska). He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kenneth Shelton, and sister Judy Morfield.
No public services are planned. Donations can be made to the Yakima Area Arboretum.
