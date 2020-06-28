Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
On Tuesday June 23, 2020, Phillip Bernard Robillard, of Grandview, WA, an amazing father, husband and Papa, died at the age of 65. Phil was born on April 20, 1955 to Leo and Elisabeth Robillard. He married his best friend and the love of his life Leta Werner on April 5, 1975 and they went on to raise 5 children Jason, Jillian, Jessica, Jacob and Janae. Phil was a family man with a servant’s heart. He loved being active in his community whether coaching Grid Kids, officiating wrestling and football, organizing Relay for Life, or being president of Rotary. He spent 32 years working at the Lower Valley Credit Union supporting the lower valley communities. He was also a devoted man of faith in the Catholic Church and a leader in the local chapter of Knights of Columbus. Phil was well known for his generosity, warmth and good humor. He was never happier than when he was surrounded by his family. Phil loved to play softball, go fishing, take family trips and barbecue on his Traeger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Didi Robillard, and 2 brothers, Larry Robillard and Ben Robillard. He is survived by his wife, Leta Robillard; 5 children, Jason Robillard (Candace), Jillian Robillard, Jessica Nixon (James), Jacob Robillard (Victoria), and Janae Galvan (Alex); 7 grandchildren, Kylie, Lily, Liam, Owen, Dean, Piper, and Audrianna; 4 sisters, Bella Cote, Mary Hovsepian, Emily Crouse, and Caroline Patnode; 2 brothers, Fred Robillard and Hank Robillard, sister in law Neva Robillard, many many nieces and nephews and friends.
The public viewing will be Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm at Smith’s Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Phil’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
