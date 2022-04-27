Philip Urvina of Yakima, Washington, passed away on January 15th, 2022 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Washington. He was born June 1952 in Torrington, WY to parents Evaristo and Helen Urvina.
Philip worked for Atlas Van Lines for many years, until he was hired on the with the state. He worked with the state for a few years, but he was most proud of this position, he called himself, “the G man.”
Philip was kind. He never spoke bad about people, he didn’t focus on people’s flaws, he focused on what was good about them. He sincerely loved his family and friends.
Philip was survived by his former partner and forever family Rita Naccarato, daughters Francesca Naccarato and Christie Reyes, his mother Helen Urvina, siblings Sally Urvina, Barbara Estrada, Connie Mora, Tina (Bill) Chapman, Debbie (Curt) Marble, Louis Urvina, Rachel Urvina, Ann (Victor) Urvina, Glenda (James) Bruce, and Nadia Urvina, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Philip was preceded in death by his brother Victor Urvina, daughter Tiki Naccarato, step mother Chayo Urvina, father Evaristo Urvina and sister Martha Roybal.
Philip is very missed and loved.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 7th, 2022, 2pm at the VFW Hall, 118 S. 5th Avenue, Yakima, WA.
