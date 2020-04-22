Philip Schroeder

March 1, 1965 - April 19, 2020
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Friend.
Phil’s first and only job was in the commercial truck tire industry. Always an overachiever in his profession, well known as “Tire Woods.”
Whenever someone needed help, Phil was first on the scene taking care of things. He had all the tools and knew how to use them… If you weren’t looking for his opinion, you were gonna get it anyway. Absolutely!
Words often heard, “Damn it Dana!” He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Dana, daughter Lauren (33), granddaughter Emily (13), son Ryan (22), brother Larry, sister-in-law Amy Schroeder, nephews Brian, Bradley and Matthew, niece McKenna, father Linus, in-laws Fred and Jackie Lenseigne, and sisters-in-law Michelle, Cherie, and Jill.
Funeral arrangements April 22, 2020 at 3 PM at Shaw & Sons, 201 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98901.
