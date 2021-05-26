Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Philip Millard, a long-time resident of the Gleed area, passed away on May 20, 2021.
Phil was born in Brush Prairie, Washington on June 20, 1931 as the sixth of eight children. After graduating from Battle Ground High School in Battle Ground, Washington, Phil spent three years with the US Navy. He went on to attend Clark College in Vancouver, and then graduated from Washington State University in Pullman with a Bachelors of Science in Civil Engineering.
Phil went on to work for the US Forest Service, where he spent his career leading engineering teams working in the National Forests of Oregon and Washington, finishing his career with the Naches Ranger District. After retiring from the Forest Service in 1986, Phil and his wife Ivalee were able to travel extensively, and spend time with their family.
Phil and Ivalee were long-time members of Stone Church in Yakima. Phil’s faith comforts his family knowing he is with Jesus Christ his Savior.
Phil is survived by his wife, Ivalee Millard, his children Karen Mutch of Duvall, Washington and Rodney Millard of Toronto, Ontario, his four grandchildren, two granddaughters-in-law, several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Phil will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Stone Church in Yakima, Washington.
