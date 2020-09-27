Philip Michael Stalder

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Phil Stalder, a lifelong resident of Yakima, died Monday, September 14th, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born December 30th, 1947 in Spokane, Washington to Donald J. and Patricia W. Stalder. Phil was very proud of his military service in the US Navy in the early ‘70’s and was a rural mail carrier in Tieton, Washington until his retirement in 2008. His younger brother, Paul, took the route over in 2017. Phil was a US history buff, especially of the Civil War era, and was an avid stamp collector. He was preceded in death by his wife Meredith Ann and is survived by his son Gabriel Faggiano, brothers Mark Stalder of Sofia, Bulgaria, and Paul and Pam Stalder of Yakima, and sister Christine and Mike Currey, of Longview, Washington, as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He resisted technology until the very end and passed peacefully with no computer or smart phone! There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, September 30th at 1 PM at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Please bring masks. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
