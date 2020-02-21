Philip Eugene Souder, 75, of Yakima, WA passed away on February 7, 2020, following a short battle with cancer, at home surrounded by family and friends.
Phil was the youngest child of three, born on Christmas day 1944, in Seattle, to Eugene Philip Souder and Daisy (Quarles) Souder. That same year the family moved to Yakima when his father opened Tire Sales and Service.
Phil attended local Yakima schools and after graduating form Eisenhower Senior High in 1963 he attended the University of Washington. He is a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and graduated in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in Economics.
Phil returned to Yakima in 1969 to take over and grow the Tire Sales and Service operation to three tire stores and a retread plant. His success in business can be directly attributed to his work ethic and his natural mechanic ability. After over forty years in the tire industry, “Mr. Tire” sold the business and retired in 1999.
An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of the Yakima Country Club, and served as president and chairman of tournaments through the years. Most of all he enjoyed the friendships and competition on the course, including the “gang-some,” the “horse-races” and the “get-away nines.” His passion for golf led him to many interesting courses including The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews and many rounds in Hawaii.
Phil also served as president of Yakima Southwest Rotary. He enjoyed the friendships from Rotary but being a “host Dad” to more than 20 exchange students over the years made his family complete. Phil was also “Big Chief” of the Yakima Sundusters and enjoyed his “Past-President” gatherings through the years. He was an accomplished wood worker, a private pilot, boated and fished throughout the San Juan Islands, traveled to many countries and most recently enjoyed driving his Mini around the U.S.
Phil leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Kathy (Osborne), their three children: Cynthia, Jennifer (David) Marshall, and Eric (Kelly); grandchildren Claire, Charlie, and Frances. On the Souder side of the family, sisters: Susan Asmundson and C. Virginia (Chuck) Whiteman. He is affectionately referred to as “Uncle Boy” by two nephews and two nieces and their children. On the Osborne side of the family he is survived by 60 family members, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank Paul O., our Brazilian daughter, Cristina, and friends David and Kate Putney for their support at this time. Thank you to Memorial Hospice for their special care.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the Southwest Rotary for the Exchange Student Program; the Monsignor John A. Ecker Foundation; the Angel Donor – Scholarship for Christ The Teacher Catholic School; and Seattle Children’s Hospital or donor’s choice.
A celebration of Phil’s life will be at St. Paul Cathedral on April 17th, at 10:00 AM.
