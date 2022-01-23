Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Loving husband and father Philip A. Schneider was born on January 8, 1930, in Wichita, KS and passed away on January 15, 2022, in Yakima, WA at age 92.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 12:30 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Big Horn (PO Box 4, Paradise, MT 59857) or may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
