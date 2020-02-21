Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Petra Lucero Orozco was born on February 20, 1945 and died at home on February 17, 2020 just shy of her 75th birthday.
She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was there for her family through thick and thin, our matriarch, our rock, may she rest in peace and one day we will see her again at our heavenly father’s side with that wonderful smile. We will love and miss her for forever and she will live in our hearts for ever and ever.
Our mother was awesome, she never complained of the suffering she went through. She always wanted the best for everyone. She feed us when we were hungry, clothed us when we were cold and comfort us when we were sick. She was very reserved but unbeknownst to us she was silly and loved to laugh. Always smiling whenever she could. She had this inner child that she never grew out of, loved stuffed animals, loved to watch Disney movies, cartoons and loved life itself. She will be missed dearly by everyone that knew her.
Petra leaves behind Jesus Benitez Orozco, 81, husband of 57 years, her seven children, Guadalupe, Jesus, Sylvia, Ignacio, Elvira, Maria ,and Victor, 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren that she adored and who called her nana.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 5:30 pm followed by Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 6 pm, both at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Moxee, WA with a Celebration of Life to follow. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Yakima at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In