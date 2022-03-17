Smith Funeral Home
Our beautiful sunshine, Petra Hernandez Esqueda, lived 88 glorious years before being received in the hands of our dear Lord on March 12th, 2022, showered by the surrounding love of her family. Our mother was a community activist and job developer, focusing on at-risk youth. She was devoted to God, her husband, her kids, and her grandkids. Respected by many for her professionalism, treatment of others, and her hard work, treating our friends like family. She gave everything of herself for all of us.
Our mother was the adoring daughter of Magdaleno and Altagracia Hernandez. She was born in Dallas, Texas on August 1st, 1933. The family migrated to Washington State in the early 1940s. They made their home in Satus, where Grandpa Mike farmed for many years, eventually purchasing “The Ranch” in 1964 and later opening a general store. Mom treasured life on the ranch; one of her fondest memories was working at the store where she would meet the love of her life, Raùl Esqueda, affectionately referred to as “Big Krunch.”
Our mom often shared stories of their beautiful courtship, proudly highlighting our father’s sweet pursuit of her. He became the champion of her love, marrying on November 9th, 1957. There are no words to describe their love for one another. The strength of their union became their deepest treasure. Their love and devotion would warmly welcome 9 children to cherish. Our parents created a home filled with love, security, and happiness. Mom would often say that they were rich in love and that each child was “worth a million bucks.” She felt privileged with her role as a mother. She frequently voiced her admiration for her children, without realizing them as a reflection of the morals, faith, and values with which she lived. Mom would eventually proudly welcome her children’s spouses into her heart. She felt blessed by the love an affection they showed her.
Each lesson our parents modeled was guided by faith, love and unity. Among those many lessons, was one of a strong work ethic. In the early years of their marriage, they worked side by side in farm work, eventually including their children in that labor. They had a passionate commitment to the plight of the farmworker and social justice. Mom considered it an honor and achievement to have marched with Cesar Chavez in the fight for farmworker rights. They continued to provide support and advocacy for “La Causa” into their golden years.
She grew an interest in helping her community and developed a lifelong dedication to not only promoting jobs for others but helping people to reach their full potential. After farm labor, mom began a career that would lead to one of many legacies she left behind. Mom was employed with Northwest Rural Opportunities (NRO), where she had a morning radio program announcing employment opportunities. Her knowledge and skills would continue to flourish, and she moved on to become a job developer with Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC). Mom’s passion grew with each person she helped and led to a career as a case manager with Yakima Valley Farm Worker’s Clinic (YVFWC), Northwest Community Action Center (NCAC). The work she did was more than a job for her, it was her heart and passion for decades. Mom became a special lady to many throughout the communities she worked in. She formed lasting relationships with everyone she helped, earning their respect and admiration. To this day, countless testimonials are shared about the impact she had on their lives.
When Mom became a grandmother, the amount of love she provided elevated to an unexpected level. Her grandchildren immediately became the new holders of her heart and her new life’s devotion. She considered each grandchild an ultimate blessing from the Lord. She cherished Sundays and holidays when she got to witness her family gather at their home, sitting with her love in awe at what they had created. Mom was a devoted catholic. Her faith was the most important gift she shared as the rock of her family. It sustained her through much heartache after the loss of her love.
Lady Bug, we know you lived these last five years for all of us, thank you. May you rest in peace, our beautiful mother. We love you more!
Petra is survived by her children Raùl (Rosemary) Esqueda Jr., Rosemary (Elias) Castro Jr., Laura (Rocky) Simmons, Suzie (Noe) Zammaron, Gloria (Antonio) Magana, Dan (Esmeralda) Esqueda, Gabriel (Patricia) Esqueda, Jaime (Alma) Esqueda, Dolores (Chemo) Cantù Jr., 35 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and 4 sisters: Jovita Castilleja, Phyllis Aguilar, Mary Jane Vela, Carmen Rubalcava.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous siblings.
Viewing and Visitation will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 21, 2022 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, WA with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish, WA. Those wishing to sign Petra’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
