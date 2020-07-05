Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Peter (Pete) Aguirre Jr. passed away June 27, 2020 in Sunnyside, Washington, after a sudden but short heart illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Pete was born to Peter Aguirre Sr. and Margaret Wyatt on October 21, 1944 in Seattle, Washington. He spent his childhood in the Yakima and Moxee area. For the past 55 years he called Sunnyside his home.
One of his biggest accomplishments was the 20+ years he spent as a volunteer fireman with the Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County 5. After his retirement, he continued his love for the department as part of the station’s “coffee club”. He loved spending time outdoors with his hunting and fishing buddy, Ed Laverman. He especially enjoyed the quality time he spent playing with his grandchildren. His true dedication for work and punctuality were traits many would use to describe him. Pete was loved by everyone who crossed his path. He was known for his giving heart, and willingness to help others. It was natural for his nickname to become “Grandpa” to many.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Margaret Aguirre.
Pete is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Alice Aguirrre of 56 years, his three sisters and a brother, his son: Mike (Janet) Aguirre, daughter: Michele Aguirre, grandchildren: Jason (Sarah) Aguirre, Nick Pierce, Jeri Pierce, and Alysianna Aguirre, great-grandchildren: Christopher, Samuel, Benjamin and Leah Elizabeth Aguirre; Stanley and Scarlett Gonzalez and countless nieces and nephews.
The family of Pete Aguirre would like to express our gratitude to his wonderful nurses, Sarah Clark and Tess Myers of Heartlink Hospice for their very tender care, thank you. Also, thank you to the Sunnyside Fire Department for being there when we needed them.
The public viewing will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 3 pm - 8 pm. The rosary will be at 6 pm at Smith’s Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. A memorial service will be July 6, 2020 at 10 am at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside with burial at Outlook Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department or Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care of Sunnyside would be appreciated. Those wishing to sign Pete’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
