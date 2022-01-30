Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Peter James Feltrup joined the choir of angels in heaven on January 17, 2022 after a courageous five-year battle with colon cancer. Peter was born on April 27, 1957, in Red Bank, New Jersey to Doris and James Feltrup. The family moved to the West Coast early in his life and settled in Danville, CA.
Growing up Pete was active in scouting and earned the rank of Eagle Scout on Feb. 23, 1972. He attended UCLA for both undergrad and law school. After graduating from law school, he moved to Seattle, WA, where he met his wife of thirty-six years, Donna DeBaets (a fellow Bruin). They lived in Seattle for fifteen years where their three sons were born. The opportunity arose to move to Yakima in 1998, so they packed their young family and moved across the mountains.
An attorney by profession, Pete’s passions were his family, his church, singing and scouting. He contributed countless volunteer hours in all facets of the scouting program – starting with Cub Scouts, then Boy Scouts and eventually held many positions at the council level. All three of his sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a mentor to many youths in the valley. In addition, he developed lifelong friendships with fellow leaders in the organization.
Pete also loved to sing! It started in high school with his role as Motel the Taylor in Fiddler on the Roof! He had a beautiful tenor voice. He sang in the church choirs both in Seattle and Yakima. He even created a singing group in Seattle — The Java City Singers. When he wasn’t singing with choirs, he cleverly created his own lyrics to popular songs.
Pete loved road trips with the family. Many summers were spent traveling to California to visit family and friends. The trips included a few days spent at his beloved sister’s house in Danville. Disneyland was a favorite destination. His love for all things Disney passed down to his sons. When travel became more difficult, Pete and Donna still enjoyed weekend getaways to Seattle.
Pete was thoughtful and kind. His quick wit and sense of humor endeared him to everyone. Pete will be deeply missed. His family and friends are grateful for the time they had together.
He is survived by his wife, Donna, his three sons, Matthew, Scott and John, his sister Susan and her daughter Amy, his father’s wife, Mary, and three cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Doris Feltrup.
Thank you to North Star doctors and staff for all your loving care. Pete felt blessed to have such a great resource in our community.
A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10:30 am. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Holy Family Catholic Church, or to a charity of your choice and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
