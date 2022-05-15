Pedro “Pete” Hinojosa, 70, passed away on May 4, 2022 in Yakima, WA, surrounded by family.
He was born to Horacio and Florencia Hinojosa on September 20, 1951 in Mabton, WA. He lived most of his life in Granger before moving to Yakima in 1972. He worked for 51 years at the Hanford Nuclear Site starting as a nuclear operator and then advancing to a management position. He was well liked and always ready with a joke. He retired in October of 2021. As part of his community involvement, he supported his two daughters, Andrea and Melissa by serving as a Director, Coach and parent of the Team Yakima Volleyball Association, where he was heavily involved in the organization of the Northwest Volleyball Jamboree. Pete also coached varsity volleyball at Eisenhower and Mabton High School in the 90s. His passion for life and love of food and fishing made him an enthusiastic traveler. He married Elvia his wife of 21 years and they never stopped planning the adventures we could all have together. He loved God and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Pete is survived by his wife, Elvia Ruiz Hinojosa of 21 years, his five daughters and her two sons; his two daughters from his previous marriage to Sylvia Cervantes, Melissa (Eric Knapp) and Andrea (Bretton) Ely; Elvia’s daughters from her previous marriage, Rosalinda (Arturo) Soto, Sophia (Ernesto) Guzman and Margarita (Luis) Medina and sons, Frankie Hinojosa and Arturo (Sheila) Rodriguez. He is also survived by his siblings Lori (Frank) Tilliano, Lupita (Arnoldo) Rodriguez, Rosie (Glenn) Burns, Felipa Rubio, Mary (Joe) Benavidez, Nina Juarez and Linda (Frank) Garcia. Also included are his grandchildren, Silas (Brittney) Abbott of Wenatchee, Toby and Olivia Hinojosa, Landon Ely, Eva Knapp, Esai Knapp all of Yakima; Valissaundra Soto, Evangelina (Christopher) Council, Alejandro (Brittany), Adriana, Miguel (Elaine) and Zakaryah Soto, all of Texas; Taylor Guzman and Tirzah (Eric) Leon, Josiah and Zoe King, and Titus Medina all of Washington; his great-grandchildren Stanton and Nadia Soto, Aubrey Soto of Texas, Mia and Enzo Guzman of Yakima, and Yesenia Rodriguez of Arizona.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Joe and Johnny Hinojosa, his sisters Janie (Adolfo) Ruiz, and Tina Hinojosa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Heritage University, Toppenish, WA where a scholarship has been established in Pete’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in