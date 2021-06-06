Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Percy Dean Surgeon was born on September 15, 1929 in Sonnette, Montana, to Art and Loretta (Bottles) Surgeon. He was born weighing less than 4 pounds and wasn’t expected to live the day he was delivered at home by his grandmother. He went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021.
As a young man, Percy encountered Jesus while walking through an orchard near his home. He hurried home to tell his sisters about this special and deeply spiritual experience.
Percy was always a kid at heart! He joined Easter egg hunting with the kids until he was 60 years old! Christmas brought him great joy as well. On his 90th birthday, his family had a celebration for Percy and he asked if he could have a party like that every year!
In 1991, Percy built his home on 7 acres. He loved life as a farmer, bucking hay until he was 89 years old. His cattle were like his children. Up until his last days he asked multiple times a day about his cattle making sure they were well taken care of. Percy hated spending his money. You could tell by the pieces of pallets, tree branches and twine he used as fencing. Although he could “McGuyver” about anything with duct tape or wire, the cattle often made their way through the fence and over to the neighbors! The Sheriff made a visit multiple times and Percy was quick to cooperate with a lot of yes sirs until the Sheriff left. Then it was back to doing things Percy’s way. He was always looking for a deal! At every retail store he asked to speak to the manager to discuss getting a lower price. And often, it actually worked! Percy never threw anything away, just in case he might need it some day! Let us know if you need anything, Percy probably has it!
Percy was ornery on the outside and tenderhearted on the inside. The last 3 years, he tried many times to chase off his great niece, Natasha, and her husband Leo who lovingly cared for him. Their unconditional love, along with the love of their children, Kaiden and Hartley, won Percy over and Percy’s tender heart finally shone through.
Percy’s family knew they were experiencing a very sacred moment when Natasha and Leo brought home their newborn, Benjiman Royce, to meet Percy as we were all saying goodbye to him. Steve Painter, Percy’s nephew, use to sleep with Percy as a child when he visited his grandparents in the summer. Steve would often wake up in the morning with Percy’s arm lovingly wrapped around Steve. Roles reversed when it became evident that Percy was passing. Steve slept with Percy his last several nights so Percy would not be alone. When Steve realized Percy would soon be passing, he placed a picture of Percy’s mother in front of Percy. Percy was looking at his mother’s photo as he drew his last breath.
Percy was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Surgeon, his father and mother, Art and Loretta Surgeon, brother, Wayne Surgeon, nephew, Jay Surgeon, and niece, Kathy Painter.
He leaves behind his sisters, Reta (Louie) Baughman, and Darlene (Ron) Painter, brother, Ron (Genelyn) Surgeon, nieces, Linda (Steve) Maplethorpe, Connie (Joe) Pincininni, Dena Newhart, Nikki Lingle (Aaron), and Megan (Mike) Page, along with, nephews, Jerry (Fabiola) Baughman and Steve (Jayne) Painter, along with numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at West Hills Memorial Park, on June 11th, 2021, at 11:00 am. Following the service, please join his family for a luncheon at West Valley Missionary church, 11107 Wide Hollow Rd., Yakima, WA 98908.
