September 26, 1946 - April 3, 2022
Penn O. Shelton, 75, passed away April 3, 2022 at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. She was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico to John W. Means and Helen Mae Perrault. Moving to Bellingham, Washington as a child, she graduated from high school at the age of 16. She attended Western Washington University. Her major was art and her studies included art history, oil painting, watercolor and pen and ink. After three years of college, she moved to San Francisco. While working as a temp, she met several practicing and academic artists that taught her that art could be a full-time profession. Returning to Bellingham after several years, Penn married the love of her life, Phil Shelton in 1970. They lived in Bellingham where Phil worked as a journalist and Penn as a librarian.
After moving to Yakima, Penn attended J. M. Perry Technical Institute. She then worked as a professional graphic artist and illustrator. In 1989, she began to create art as a full-time profession.
During her career she was greatly influenced by other in the art community, especially Leo Adams. Adams helped Penn to develop her own style. From this experience, Penn mentored others on their artistic journey.
Penn’s work included a variety of subjects. However she will best be remembered for her work with horses and faces created with minimal lines and details. Over the years, Penn won numerous awards from many juried art shows including Larson Gallery and Allied Arts.
Penn is preceded in death by her husband, Phil. She is survived by her niece, Kay Barga (Bruce), a great nephew, Marc Bruce (Karri), a great-great nephew, Noah Bruce, and a great-great niece, Sylvia Bruce.
A special thanks to Kathy Hennessy and all Penn’s friends who enabled her to stay in her home so long after the death of Phil.
A celebration of life will be held at the Larson Gallery, April 24 from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Yakima Humane Society, Barn Cats R Us, King County or Highland Food Bank.
