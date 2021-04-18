Valley Hills Funeral Home
Peggy Maree Trotter, passed away Tuesday, April 13th, 2021. She was born January 26th 1937 in Dixie, Washington to Wilfred and Gladys Long.
Peggy was a longtime resident of Yakima and a cancer survivor. Before retirement Peggy worked for DaVita Healthcare in the dialysis department, where she faithfully served others. Peggy had a vivacious personality and always made the people around her laugh; she cherished her family and loved animals.
Survivors include her brother Wilfred Long, and sister-in-law Marylyn Long; her two daughters Tammy Frick and Tracy Goodrich; son Paul Goodrich; and six grandchildren. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In