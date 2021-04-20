January 26, 1937 - April 13, 2021
Our Peggy Maree Trotter passed away April 13, 2021. She was born in Dixie, WA on January 26, 1937 to Wilfred and Gladys (Clayton) Long.
Peggy was a longtime resident of Yakima. She worked for many years at DaVita Healthcare caring for dialysis patients it was truly a joy for her to help others.
Peggy had a love for her family, traveling and most of all a love for animals. Peggy was happiest when she was with family and friends. She had a smile that lit the room with her warmth, laughter and love which will be greatly missed.
Peggy is survived by brother Wilfred (Bud) Long, sister-in-law Marilyn Long, son Paul (Skip) Goodrich, daughter Tammy (Goodrich) Frick, daughter Tracy (Goodrich) Abronzino and six grandchildren, Cody Frick, Erik Winsor, Jeff Frick, Dean Sanders, Taryn Winsor and Kristin Sanders. Peggy is also survived by son-in-law Lawrence Winsor. Peggy extended her legacy with five great-grandchildren, Brittney McCammon, Kinsey Castillo, Brooke Sanders, Sophia Sanders and Juliana Sanders and two great-great-grandchildren, Kincaid and Braiden. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sandra (Goodrich-Long) Winsor.
