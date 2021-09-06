Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Peggy Lou Fischer was born Peggy Lou Frisbie on March 10, 1939 in Spokane, Washington, where as a girl she would ride miles and miles on her bike to the parks, stores, and friend’s houses. She was born into a big family, including her mother Helene and sisters Dixie Lee, Jeanette, Becky Rae, Maxine, Kathy, and Joyce and brothers Karl and Danny. One of her most precious relatives and heroes was her granny, Sadie Frenz.
She met her husband, Stephen Fischer, Sr., in Spokane, WA. They were smitten with each other, and soon married, a commitment that they both nurtured her whole life.
Her adventurous life brought her all over the world, first stationed with Stephen, Sr. in London, England, and then back to the northwest, then all over the states as a senior manager at a market research company, and then as many trips to see her far-flung family as she could book. She saw at least half of the 50 states, and many countries in Europe. At every visit, she picked up a gift or 3 for a grandkid.
She had a remarkable ability to learn just the right thing a person needed, especially children. A great book, a perfect toy, or that critical school supply. Peggy loved to make others smile.
Peggy was a voracious learner, devouring books, movies, and—especially—people’s stories. She never ran an errand without making a friend, and she was constantly learning about the world, about technology, and about ways to fund causes she believed in.
Even while growing a successful career as a top manager and sought-after leader, her first priority was her family. She had an internal encyclopedia of how everyone was faring, and she was always on the lookout for ways to help. Nothing gave her more joy than to see her family thriving – and she saw family as anyone in her orbit. Of course, her dear husband of 64 years, Stephen Fischer, Sr. and her six children, Stephen, Jr., Mark, Julie, Brian, Craig and Jon, but also their partners, their kids, grandkids, friends, friends-of-friends, her colleagues, and her close friends, of which she had many. In retirement, she continued to pursue ways to give, serving in leadership roles in many local organizations.
She was and is a mother, grandmother, mentor, and friend to hundreds. She will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, Peggy would prefer donations to the Woman’s Century Club. Donations can be made by check to P.O. Box 2506, Yakima, WA 98907, or you may contact Susan Erickson at 509-945-1997 to make other arrangements. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
