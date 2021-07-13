Peggy Kay Doyle (Butler) of Selah, formerly of Terrace Heights, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 10, 1958.
Peggy was a loving wife to Ray Doyle for 47 years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and caring sister to her 12 siblings. She was a strong woman with a quiet caring soul.
Peggy enjoyed camping, trips to the beach, board games and many gatherings with her family and friends. She loved having her 2 dogs sitting with her everyday.
She is survived by her husband and best friend Ray Doyle, daughter Christy Doyle, granddaughters Lahney, Kohlby and Mihley Doyle, 7 siblings, a brother in law and 2 sisters in law.
She is preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Georgia Butler, son Jason Doyle, grandson Christopher and 5 siblings.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, July 20th at 11:00 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Reception to follow at Rainier Memorial next to the cemetery.
