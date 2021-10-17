Peggy Joyce (Riel) Briskey

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Saturday, October 9, 2021, Peggy Joyce (née Riel) Briskey passed away peacefully at Fieldstone Adult Family Home in Yakima. Peggy had suffered a stroke in May.
Peggy Joyce was born in Yakima on June 2, 1936 and was the first child of Philip and Dorothy (née Moore) Riel. She was the oldest of four and raised on a farm in the Lower Valley. Peggy graduated from Sunnyside High School, and she then completed St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Yakima. In 1978 she received a BA in Management from Central Washington University. Peggy had a fulfilling 45 year career as a RN and nursing manager at St Elizabeth and Memorial Hospitals and Avail.
In 1958 she married John B Briskey of Naches, had a son and a daughter and was a resident of the town of Naches until her passing.
Throughout her life Peggy was active in many organizations in the Yakima area, volunteering in her retirement, and she loved attending plays and musicals, the Townhall Series, and the Yakima Symphony. Gardening was a passion and she enjoyed growing beautiful roses. In good health Peggy loved to travel.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, John, brother Tom Riel and sister Phyllis Slater. She is survived by her brother Gary (Lola) Riel, son Mitchell (Kathy) Briskey, daughter Brenda (Chris) Severns, and granddaughters Lena and Abby Severns.
All of the get well wishes, cards, flowers, visits and calls were greatly appreciated. Many heartfelt thanks to Melissa, Henny, Rita, Peggy, Ann, Mariam and Earl, and all who made it possible for Peggy to live in her own home until 85 years of age.
There will be no service at this time. Peace. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
