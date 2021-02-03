Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Peggy J. Swart, 90, of Union Gap passed away on January 30, 2021 at the Cottage in the Meadow due to an ascending aortic aneurysm.
Peggy was born in Ft. Scott, Kansas to Roy and Josephine (Floyd) Roberts, on May 13, 1930.
Momma never liked saying goodbye, her last words when you left were “See you later.” She was the best mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. She loved to surround herself with children. She was an amazing cook and a great homemaker. To sum it up mom was love. Until we meet again, this is not goodbye.
When you lie down, you will not be afraid, when you lie down you will sleep sweet. Proverbs 3-24.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, brothers: Billy, Johnny C and Roy Joe Roberts, sisters: Carolyn and Marilyn Roberts, infant daughter Davonna Linn and granddaughter Yvonna Lynn.
She is survived by her son Donald (Terri) Swart, daughters: Darlene Magnuson Swart, Debra (Michael) Wright and Dawna Ehrhardt, 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, along with a special sister-in-law, Laural Roberts, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday February 5, 2021 from 4 to 8 PM at Keith and Keith Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
