Valley Hills Funeral Home
Peggy Charlene (Taylor) Stevens was a hardworking person from a very young age. Born in 1929 to a farming family, she worked alongside her parents, Charles and Mary Taylor, and her two siblings helping on their Tieton, WA orchard and fields. There she met the neighbor boy, Bob Stevens, and in 1947 married him, settling first in Yakima then Selah. He was truly the love of her life! The two raised a family of three children: Tom, Christine, and Sandra. What a wonderful life they had on the orchards! Their lives were filled with so much love and happiness!
In 1966, Bob and Peggy sold their ranch and moved to Renton, WA in order to take jobs with the Boeing Company. Peggy sailed through the ranks to become the first ever woman parts buyer. She and Bob always dreamed of traveling full time in their fifth-wheel trailer, so upon retirement, they did just that. For 8 years, the two drove through the 48 contiguous states and Alaska before setting down roots again in Terrace Heights near Yakima.
They enjoyed their home and community along with friends and family until Bob passed away in 2012. Daughter Christine then shared her mother’s home for the next 4 years until her passing in 2016. Peggy spent the last several years in different retirement communities in Yakima, culminating with Chandler House where she was cared for with love and compassion. She went to live with her Lord and Savior on April 8, 2022, at the age of 92.
Peggy wished to be remembered as a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. All who knew her can certainly attest to this, for she attracted people to her by showering them with love.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stevens, parents, Charles and Mary Taylor, daughter Christine (Richard) Ainsworth, sister Alice Crondahl, and brother Chuck Taylor, son-in-law Richard Ainsworth. She is survived by her son Tom (Terri) Stevens, daughter Sandra (Brad) Lynch, 7 grandchildren as well as 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Peggy’s memorial service is scheduled for May 14th, 2022 at 10:00 am at Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane, Yakima, WA) followed by a graveside ceremony at Terrace Heights Memorial Park (3001 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either Memorial Hospice and Home Care or Chandler House. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in