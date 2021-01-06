Peggy Arlene (Price) Yearout

January 16, 1929 - December 24, 2020
Peggy passed away December 24, 2020 in Yakima, Washington after a long illness at the age of 91. She was born in Brownstown, Yakima County on January 16, 1929 to Reuben G. Price and Lily Rose (Cromar) Price. She was later joined in the family by three sisters. The family later moved to Sunnyside, Washington and Bickleton, Washington, returning to Sunnyside in 1940. She began her education at Denny Blaine grade school in Sunnyside and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1947.
She was married to Rev. Paul “Tex” Yearout on May 31, 1947 in Sunnyside. They went on to live in Sunnyside, Bremerton, Vancouver, BC, Wapato, and finally settled in Yakima and had three children, Fred, Charles and Sandra. After a long happy marriage of 56 years, her husband passed away in 2003. Peggy retired in 2001 from 21 years of employment at Mervyns.
Peggy was predeceased by husband, her parents and sisters Frances (Price) Stephens and Carol (Price) Retzer, nephew Tim Stephens, step-father Ray Dixon, step-sister Lois (Dixon) Schafer and step-brothers George and Donald Dixon.
She is survived by her three children, Fred Yearout of Fresno, CA, Charles of Everett, WA, and Sandra (Chad) Carlson of Walla Walla, three granddaughters, Katherine and Alexandra Writer of Yakima and Jennifer Carlson of Walla Walla, sister Winifred Price of Seattle, niece Stefanie Retzer, Folsom, CA, nephews Clifford Retzer Jr., Campbell, CA, Oren Stephens, Spokane and Les Stephens, Spokane.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) followed by Burial at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed and made available to view by clicking a link at the bottom of Peggy’s obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
