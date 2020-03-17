Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Peggy Ann Childers (Jenkins), age 68, of Yakima, Washington passed away on March 12, 2020.
Peggy was born in Tacoma and moved to Yakima when she was nine years old. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1970. Peggy worked as a phlebotomist at the Veteran’s Clinic for the past twenty years. She previously worked at Yakima Memorial Hospital and Western Laboratories. She enjoyed meeting new people and making new friends wherever she worked. Peggy had several hobbies, including traveling, cooking, painting, sewing and especially shopping for her kids and grandchildren. Peggy cherished her friendships and enjoyed bbq’s, hosting her sons and their friends, and laughing with her family. Peggy had a compassionate heart and her door was always open during good times and bad.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Benny Jo Childers; son Rory (Monica) Jenkins; son Ryan (Devon) Jenkins; stepsons David (Dora) Childers, and Clint (Morgan) Childers; her parents Florence and Don Loudon; sister Debbie Budde; brother Frank Moody; brother James (Michaela) Loudon; and half-sister Vickie Lowe (Gary). She cherished her time with her grandsons, Jack and Luke Jenkins; granddaughters Lauren and Emily Childers, Rowan, and Brenna, and grandson Madoc Childers; and nieces Monica (Eric) Bergren and Lindsay Blanch. Peggy is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Karlee Jenkins, and her father Frank Moody Sr.
