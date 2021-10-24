Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
On Monday, October 4, 2021, Peggie Anne (Arndt) Wells passed away at the age of 84 at Cottage in the Meadow. Peggie was born on April 23, 1937 in Sunnyside, WA to Ben and Elsa (Blum) Arndt.
After attending Yakima High School, she was married to Dennis Wells in 1956 and became the proud mother of four children. After a brief relocation Peggie returned to Yakima where she dedicated her time to raising her children. She later became an institutional cook, retiring from Sun Towers Retirement Home in 1993.
Peggie was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Richard and Norman. She is survived by her four children, Jerry (and Linda) Wells of Yakima, Deanna (and Ken) Dean-Peterson of Yakima, Daniel (and Pam) Wells of Medical Lake and Barbara (and Erick) Paasche of Roy; six grandchildren, Brandon, Jenifer, Charlamagne, Megan, Craig, and Benjamin; one step grandchild, Alexandra; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to spending time with her family, Peggie enjoyed gardening, puzzles and caring for her cat, Savannah.
Donations in tribute can be made to the Yakima Humane Society and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
