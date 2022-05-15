Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Pedro (Pete) Polina Sr., age 66, died peacefully on Sunday, May 8th, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Pete was born on September 6th, 1955, in Weslaco, Texas to Felipe and Rosa Polina. He moved to Granger, Washington in 1969 with his parents and siblings. In the spring of 1979, he met the love of his life Betty Rogers, and they spent the next 43 years together.
Pete accepted Jesus as his Savior on January 16th, 2000. He loved and served the Lord from that time on. He enjoyed going to church and spending time reading and studying his Bible. Sharing his faith and love for Jesus Christ with others was important to him and did so at every opportunity.
Pete loved his family fiercely. He and Betty raised five children and were blessed with 15 grandchildren. As much as he enjoyed being a dad, being a Papa was the light of his life. He used his silly sense of humor and every dad joke he knew to put a smile on their faces. He loved family gatherings from simple backyard barbeques to big holiday celebrations. He also enjoyed Sunday dinners at his parents’ house with his 11 siblings and extended family. He was an avid Cowboys fan and was always up for trash talking the Seahawks during football season.
He loved spending time outside. He especially loved working in his yard and on his project cars. He had a passion for woodworking and really liked making gifts for his loved ones. He also enjoyed playing with his dog Riley. He found great joy in helping family and friends with different projects or lending a hand when they were in need.
Pete is preceded in death by his dad, Felipe, and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Betty, and all five of his children, Sylvia (Richard) Martinez, Sarah (Jesse) Wolfram, Pedro (Olga) Polina Jr., Rachel (Willie) Sosa, and Gabriel (Danielle) Polina; his mom Rosa and his 11 siblings, Mary (Jose) Palacios, Simon Polina, Rosalinda (Mark) Houfek, Felipe Polina Jr., Robert (Connie) Polina, Fernando Polina, Patricia Polina, Estella (Mike) Anderson, Martina Polina, Juan (Norma) Polina, and Maria Polina; his mother-in-law Alice Rogers and two sisters-in-law, Mary Leach and Rebecca Barnett.
Pete is also survived by his 15 grandchildren, Tori, Courtney, Alex, Jordan, Nick, Willie, Mikayla, Grace, Gabe, Emmalee, Mikaila, Christian, Viviana, Quinn, and Lilliana, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Pete touched are invited to join us in honoring his life, Tuesday, May 17th at 10:00 am with a Viewing on Monday, May 16th from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, both at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
