Pedro “Pete” Molina, age 72, went to be in the arms of his loving Savior on Monday, July 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Pete was born on April 7, 1948 in Lima, Ohio, the son of Pedro and Eustolia (Centeno) Molina. On January 25, 1971 in Prosser, WA, Pete married the love of his life Delia Aguilar. Pete’s working consisted of twenty two years at El Ranchito in Zillah in charge of the corn tortillas production and cleanup crew after work was completed. In 2001 Pete began working for the Grandview School District as a custodian and retired in 2015. He could not retire completely so he starting substituting for the Zillah School District until 2018. He always found the good in people and was always there to lend a hand. He was a very loving and caring husband. He never forgot to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Loved his children very much, taught them good work ethic and showed by example. He loved all his grandchildren and always had a hug and a kiss for them. Pete was blessed with one great grandson Baby Niko whom he adored. Pete loved to listen to rock and roll and country music. Pete found time to do yard work, detail vehicles, watch Seattle Seahawks football and Seattle Mariner baseball. He was a member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, WA.
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Delia Molina of Granger, WA; children Carlos Molina (Deborah) of Moses Lake, WA, Lisa Parker (Josh) of Prosser, WA and Michael Molina (Brook) of Yakima, WA; eight grandchildren, one great-grandson, sister Olga Pachecano of San Antonio, Texas, and sister Julia Molina of Lima, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents Pedro and Eustolia Molina, one brother, Joe, and sister Elida.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Pete’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
