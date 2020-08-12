Pedro Andres Mirelez

Our beloved Pedro passed away on 8/8/2020. He enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, barbecuing, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death with many loved ones. Survived by his father and mother Jessie and Blasa (Isabel) Mirelez Venecia; his children that he raised: Leniah Pam Mirelez, Wally Mirelez, and Lucey Mirelez; his sisters Michelle (Jamie), Jessie Jr., Donna (Luis), and Rosa (Jose); and numerous nieces and nephews. Pedro was always someone you could lean on. He always gave a lending hand. He would be willing to give the shirt off his back. He made sure family always came first. He will truly be missed, forever be loved, and life will never be the same.
