Our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother left us and joined her husband of 57 years in heaven, on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Mom left peaceably in her sleep, at Orchards in Grandview.
Mom was born on April 7, 1921 in Wenatchee, Washington. Mom was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church since 1954, also a member of Wenatchee Eagles for 81 years joining with her mother.
Mom is survived by her son Delbert Sr., wife Sherry of Toppenish, by two grandsons, Delbert Jr., wife Laura of Prosser, James, wife Malyssa of Kittitas, one granddaughter, Susanna Sowder, husband Cameron of West Valley, and three great-grandchildren, Sophie, Rylee and Ethan. Also, numerous nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. Mom’s neighbor Liz, who checked and cared for her, she was very kind.
Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband Pete, her parents, twin brother Merle and 10 other brothers and sisters.
Mom, grandma, great grandma will be greatly missed. We would like to thank her niece Pat and husband Tom Stegeman, who built a planter for her garden, and being kind. Also, Liz for checking on mom and being kind.
We would also like to thank Orchard’s Grandview for the loving care they showed mom during her stay. Service will be held on Tuesday, November 17th at St. Aloysius Church in Toppenish at 10 am, burial to follow at Zillah Cemetery.
