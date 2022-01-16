Pearl Brady

May 12, 1926 - January 4, 2022
Pearl was born at home in Wapato, Washington, the third of six children, to Narciso and Enrica Bort. She attended Wapato schools, graduating in 1944.
Pearl married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Brady on June 1, 1946. They raised five children — Doris, Karen, Cynthia, Christine and Jeff. Bob farmed in the Wapato area until his retirement, while Pearl was a homemaker providing a wonderful home for her family, which brought her great joy. She and Bob traveled after retiring and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. She is remembered for her patience and even temperament. She was welcoming to all who visited and made everyone feel at home.
Pearl was an active member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, teaching religious education as well as being a member of the Altar Society, until she moved to assisted living in Yakima.
Pearl had 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by Bob in 2009, and her older siblings Dominic and Mary. Remaining siblings are Robert, Joseph and Louis.
A graveside service will be held in Yakima this Summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in