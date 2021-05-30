Pearl Bolinski Penning, 88, passed away on May 24, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born to Mike and Stella Bolinski, July 9, 1932 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. While working in Calgary, Pearl met and then married Donald (Fred) Penning in 1952, becoming a U.S. citizen that same year. She was extremely proud of both her Canadian heritage and her U.S. citizenship.
Pearl traveled the world as part of a military family for many years before settling in Tacoma, WA. She is survived by four children: Jim (and Cathy), Donald Jr. [Steven] (and Linda), Charlene (and Larry), and Rick (and Marlene), as well as her dearest sister-in-law, Marlene Osborne Brandt who she loved like a sister of birth. Pearl is also lovingly remembered by 15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband in 2012, as well as her father, mother, siblings, and her son-in-law—Jimmy Meeks.
Pearl was devoted to the Lord above all—a true believer. Her passion for Jesus was intricately woven through every part of her life. She was also a proud military wife, serving and sacrificing alongside her husband for many years. Pearl held varying administrative jobs around the world and at home, but she was a Mom first and always. Her green thumb made her gardens the envy of her neighbors and she loved playing games around the dining room table with her grandkids—never letting them win when they didn’t earn it. Of all her travels, her time in Israel meant the most to Pearl, leaving a lasting imprint on her heart as well as the hearts of her children and grandchildren.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Brookdale of Yakima as well as Heartlink Hospice and Mountain View Home Health of Yakima. In her last few years, Pearl’s caretakers lovingly did for her what she couldn’t do for herself. These angels on earth made all the difference, and she loved them dearly.
Viewing ceremony will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 12:00 at Fir Lane Funeral Home in Spanaway, WA. The service will follow at 1:00. Visit Pearl’s memorial page at www.firlane.com.
