Pauline J Kennedy, 66, of Selah, Washington passed away December 15th, 2020. She was born October 9th, 1954. She was born and raised in Yakima and graduated from Ike in 1973. She went on to work as a dispatcher for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office until being a stay at home mom. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for the people she loved. Many people called her mom. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her dogs. She enjoyed taking trips, going camping and going to the beach. She is preceded in death by her mother Tillie Mondor and her daughter Trista Kennedy. She is survived by her father William Mondor, mother and father in-law Lori (Roy) Barrett, her husband John Button, her sisters Kathy Valenzuela, Kritsy (Mark) Mann, and Pam (Norm) Holmberg, her sons Nick (Sarah) Kennedy, Nate (Laura) Button, and Brandyn (Micaela) Button, her daughter Ashley (David) Bullis, her nieces Aimee (Jeff) Wallace, Darcee (Kevin) McIntyre, and Heather (DeAndré) Sanders, her nephew Greg Valenzuela, her grandchildren Wyatt, Clayton, and Allie Button and Adelyn Bullis, as well as many other family members who she loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to view service updates as well as share a memory or condolence with the family.
