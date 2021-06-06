Paulette Saundra Moberly

Sadly, on April 19th, 2021 at the age of 78, Paulette passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was the youngest of 4 sisters of Milton & Ethel Webb. Paulette was raised and remained a lifelong resident of Yakima. She graduated from West Valley High School. On March 18th, 1961 Paulette married the love of her life, Roger Moberly. Together they shared 60 years raising a family and enjoying a simple, down to earth life.
Paulette was a stay at home mother, until her children entered school. Then Paulette went to work for various places, until she got a job for Lay N Nord and Carquest Auto Parts. That is where she worked for 35 years as a bookkeeper. She always found a way to balance life’s many roles and responsibilities. Her example of dedication to her family, hard work and loving people inspired others to do the same.
Paulette loved taking trips to the Oregon beaches, bowling in a women’s league, camping, finding outlets for her creativity, and crafting. She had the gift of hospitality and loved to bake and bless all those in her life with her tasty treats. She was famous with friends and family for her many homemade recipes and treats. And nobody could duplicate those treats without her guidance.
Paulette is preceded in death by both her parents, and 3 sisters, Lillian, Lynn and Dorthy. She is survived by her husband Roger, sister Della Waldbauer, 3 children: Joel Moberly, James & Christy Moberly, Lonnie & Shelly Friedrich, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Paulette wished that a donation to be given to: Yakima Pet Rescue, Wags to Riches or a charity of your choosing.
Her life will be celebrated by a private family gathering in Yakima, which has not yet been determined.
