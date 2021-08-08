Valley Hills Funeral Home
Paulette Mae Watkins (Gilbert), 74, a longtime Yakima resident, passed away suddenly in her home on August 1, 2021. She was born on November 26, 1946 in Toppenish, WA to WJ (Gil) and Hazel Gilbert. Paulette attended Davis High School and shortly after she married the love of her life Donald D Watkins on December 7, 1964, who preceded her in death in 2007.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Paulette had a passion for camping. Motorcycling, water-skiing, cross country skiing, playing and winning at cards. She was well known for creative ability of making beautiful crocheted blankets for her family and friends.
Paulette is survived by her 3 children, Kim Watkins-Harty of Richland, WA, Laurie Watkins-Patrick, and Kenneth Watkins of Yakima, WA, along with their spouses and life partners Patrick Harty, Gary Patrick and Michele Watkins, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, multiple aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Paulette is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters and many of her closest friends.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Memorial Foundation for North Star Lodge at memfund.org or mailed to Memorial Foundation, 3111 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA 98902.
