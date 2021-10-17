Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Heaven gained a wonderful soul, as Paula Weiland of Naches, Washington passed away at The Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, on October 12th, 2021. Paula is free from that mental prison of dementia, that took her away from us. She was 72.
Paula was born in Dickinson, North Dakota on Sept. 20th 1949, to Albert & Catherine Kreitinger of Belfied, North Dakota, where she was raised and graduated with honors from Belfield High School in 1967. In high school, Paula participated in every activity she could, highlighting band, the arts, and yearbook. She probably read every book in the school library too. Paula went on to college and studied at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wa., the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D., and the University of Colorado in Boulder, Co. She graduated with a degree in Education, as teaching was in her blood. She worked jobs while she studied, one notable was at a foundry in Greely, Co. Hence came a passion of hers, arts & crafts.
Paula is survived by her husband and best friend, Steve Weiland of Naches, her son Matthew Weiland and wife Sarah of Selah and grandchildren Shannon, Sean, and Samuel, by her daughter Alexandria of Naches, and grandchildren Haley and William. Also by her brother Alan Kreitinger of Garland, Tx., and sister Koleen Vrooman and husband Thayne of Puyallup, Wa., and also by her nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Catherine Kreitinger.
After college, Paula became a wife and mother, as she married Steve Weiland in 1975. They farmed & lived in Windom, Minnesota (Brrrr), until they moved to Naches in 1980. There they bought and started in the orchard business as Cherry Lane Orchards of Naches, which continued until 2019. While helping raise Matt & Alex during this time, Paula taught at Naches Valley public schools, as a primary age school teacher specializing in Special Needs Children. She did this tirelessly, from 1981 until her retirement in 2016. In the last few years of her life, Paula was a valued resident of HighGate Senior Living at their memory care facility in Yakima. She always had a smile for anyone she came into contact with, and her family is thankful for HighGate’s exemplary care.
Paula had certain passions and many loves. First and foremost were her family and friends. She was proud of her family and made it a top priority in her life, always making time to be with her grandkids. She also had a special place in her heart for animals, and they were always at her side. Names such as Fritz, Huey, Max, and Duke were her loyal dogs, while a super cat named Killer hung around way beyond his 9 lives. Paula was passionate about her job teaching and working with Special Needs children. She was delighted to work any time it was needed, and made great strides in working with children with Autism. An important project to Paula and associates is the Pegasus Project of Yakima, who provides equestrian therapy for Special Needs Children. Paula loved anything lighthouses, reading, fish and chips, making arts & crafts and giving what she made. She loved having a Volkswagen bug in her driveway (still running), road trips with her husband Steve, relaxing on an Oregon coast beach, and of course, the Seahawks. Paula had many friends and acquaintances. She was a people person, but not into the social scene.
If you didn’t share one of her interests or passions, you might have been shut out to that degree. She didn’t have the time. That was Paula. She’s what many would call a “Difference Maker”… and… her Spirit lives on!
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Pegasus Project in memory of Paula. (pegasusrides com). Also, any organization such as The Dementia Society of America, or a donation to your own favorite charity, in her honor is appreciated.
Paula, you are our Lighthouse!
We celebrate you!
